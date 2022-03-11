Pantex begins construction on new facility for high explosives

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration announced the groundbreaking of the Pantex Plant’s new Advanced Fabrication Facility.

The facility will replace structures dating back to almost eight decades and support the Plant’s role as NNSA’s High Explosives Center of Excellence for Manufacturing.

The 20,000-square-foot facility will allow consolidation of machining operations from one World War II-era building and one Cold War-era building into a single, modern facility.

“While our facilities primarily serve to bolster our science and manufacturing capabilities, they are also an excellent tool for assisting and improving our most important asset, our workforce,” said NNSA Administrator Jill Hruby. “The AFF will help recruit and retain the next generation of workers and enhances Pantex’s role in the enterprise as the High Explosives Center of Excellence.”

The building is expected to be complete in late 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.