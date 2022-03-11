Who's Hiring?
Friday’s Forecast: Snowy and Cold

Winter Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Alerts(KFDA, NWS)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Widespread snow is falling across the area this morning and will continue to track to the south and southeast. Snow accumulations of 1-3″ of snow can be expected for much of the region. A few isolated locations may see slightly higher totals. Snow will begin tapering off between 8am - 11am. The morning commute will be impacted by the snow since roads will be slick in spots and potentially snow-packed. Use extreme caution when out on roadways! We’ll begin clearing out this afternoon with cold highs in the 30s and sunshine returning.

