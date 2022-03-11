Clarendon advances to 2A State Championships

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL 2A defending State Champion Clarendon Broncos look to go back-to-back in high school boys basketball. The Broncos defeated La Poyner 69-60 in the State Semifinals on Friday. Broncos junior Jmaury Davis, a Texas Tech football commit, led the floor with 24 points.

“When we seen that they couldn’t run with us. We watched a lot of film,” said Davis. “Coach broke it down to all of us and we knew that we could run the floor on them, so we just passed the floor, got in transition and ran them off.”

Senior LaMarcus Penigar added 15 points and 6 steals and Cayden D’Acosta scored 16 points.

Clarendon (30-2) will face Lipan (39-0) in the 2A State Championship on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

If Clarendon and Texline win the Championship on Saturday it will be the first time in Panhandle history that two boys basketball teams defend their title in the same seasons.

”They’re really good. You know they guard really well. Super sound,” said Boston Hudson, Clarendon boys basketball head coach. “They kind of remind me of that New Home team a little bit. We know we’re going to have to play well, take care of the ball and finish at the rim.”

”It feels good because we’re both from the 806. We played them before so we both know each other,” said Penigar. “They’re making history and we’re making history back-to-back, so it feels great.”

PANHANDLE BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPIONS

Pampa (1953-54, 1958 and 1959)

Dimmitt (1982 and 1983)

Paducah (1987 and 1988)

Nazareth (2006 and 2007, 2002 and 2003)

Canadian (2015 and 2016)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.