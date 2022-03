AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a 13-year-old girl who was considered missing has been returned home.

Police were looking for Faith Beall this afternoon. As of 4:00 p.m., police said she was safe and at home.

***Update*** Faith has been located, she is safe and has been returned home. ***Original Post*** The Amarillo Police... Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Friday, March 11, 2022

