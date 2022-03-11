5 year anniversary: 2017 deadly wildfires across the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It has been five years since the deadly 2017 wildfires raged across the Panhandle.

These 2017 wildfires burned across parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas.

In the Texas Panhandle, more than 500 thousand acres burned taking lives, property and land with them.

Cody Crockett, Sydney Wallace, Sloan Everett and Cade Koch all died from the fire.

Crockett, Wallace and Everett were all killed trying to save cattle, while Koch died trying to get home to his pregnant wife.

Texas A&M AgriLife estimated the damage at over $25 million in losses of livestock, structures and land across the Panhandle.

Fire officials marked these fires as a ‘Southern Plains Wildfire Outbreak’ because of the weather conditions at the time.

“With winds sustaining from 50 plus mph, we can see these fires could carry going 5 to 10 mph moving a football field a minute,” said Juan Rodriguez, WUI coordinator, Texas A&M Forest Service.

With it being the five year anniversary, wildfires continue to be seen across the Panhandle with an active season this year.

”As tragic as that was in 2017, I think it really serves as a great reminder of how devastating and destructive and even deadly wildfires can be, you know other parts of the country don’t have to deal with this very much, but we do and this current year it’s especially bad,” said ‘Doppler’ Dave Oliver, chief meteorologist, NewsChannel10.

Anytime there is a red flag warning, which ‘Doppler’ Dave Oliver says has been common this year, it is important to treat these warnings the same as you would a tornado watch.

“People are very always very aware and very alert when we have a tornado watch but we need to do the same thing when we have a red flag warning because on any one of those days one fire that gets out of hand can suddenly become a national news event,” said Oliver.

Reflecting on the 2017 wildfires, fire officials say it is important to always be prepared for a tragic event like this and to make sure you have an evacuation plan for yourself, family and livestock.

