1 dead, 2 injured after 2-semi collision north of Shamrock

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died and two were injured after a two-semi collision north of Shamrock Thursday evening.

Around 9:45 p.m., DPS officials say a semi was driving north on US 83 while another semi was driving south on US 83.

DPs officials say the driver of the first semi crossed over into the other lane and struck the other semi on the driver’s side.

The driver and passenger of the first semi were taken to a hospital in Shamrock with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second semi, identified as 60-year-old Bradley Hedger of Loveland, Colorado, died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

