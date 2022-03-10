Who's Hiring?
That’s a Good Question: Experts share what age babies should receive their first eye exam

By Stacy Sakai
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week, we asked experts the question of what age should babies receive their first eye exam.

According to Amarillo Family Eye Care, Dr. Mackenzie Weir, babies should go in starting at around six months old.

Dr. Weir says there is a program that her practice participates in called “Infant see”, where first time babies between six months and a 1-year-old can receive a one time, no-cost eye and vision assessment visit.

She also shares warning signs parents should look out for when it comes to their infant’s eyes.

“If you see a baby’s eye drifting, you for sure need to have a comprehensive eye exam,” said Dr. Weir. “As well as, if you see a white spot in their pupil or if you take pictures and there is a red reflex in one eye but not in the other that’s another reason to have an eye exam.”

Dr. Weir says parents should also pay attention to babies with watery eyes. This could mean they have a blocked tear duct that should be seen by a eye doctor.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

