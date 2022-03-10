Defending Champion Texline Tornadoes win 1A State Semifinal

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texline Tornadoes (34-3) boys basketball team defeated Irion County 58-52 in the UIL 1A State Semifinals Thursday morning. The Tornadoes now have a chance to win back-to-back UIL 1A State Championships.

“We really stress playing team basketball and these guys all three epitomize we run as one and we truly do run as one,” said Coby Beckner, Texline boys basketball head coach. “I’m just very thankful. Again, Irion County did a great job and proud of our kids.”

Texline junior guard Stratton Potter led the Tornadoes with 20 points, followed by Elias Espino with 16 and Noel Lozano with 11 points.

The 1A Championship is scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 a.m. against Graford (36-3) at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“Just be ready to shoot. Know their game plan. Know that they play a lot like the team we played last year,” said Stratton Potter, Texline junior guard. “They remind me personally a lot of Nazareth. Same personnel, so I’m going to go into it with that same mindset of pound the rebounds, be ready to shoot on the outside and feed these two big men down low.”

