Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Defending Champion Texline Tornadoes win 1A State Semifinal

1A State Championship set for Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
By Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texline Tornadoes (34-3) boys basketball team defeated Irion County 58-52 in the UIL 1A State Semifinals Thursday morning. The Tornadoes now have a chance to win back-to-back UIL 1A State Championships.

“We really stress playing team basketball and these guys all three epitomize we run as one and we truly do run as one,” said Coby Beckner, Texline boys basketball head coach. “I’m just very thankful. Again, Irion County did a great job and proud of our kids.”

Texline junior guard Stratton Potter led the Tornadoes with 20 points, followed by Elias Espino with 16 and Noel Lozano with 11 points.

The 1A Championship is scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 a.m. against Graford (36-3) at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“Just be ready to shoot. Know their game plan. Know that they play a lot like the team we played last year,” said Stratton Potter, Texline junior guard. “They remind me personally a lot of Nazareth. Same personnel, so I’m going to go into it with that same mindset of pound the rebounds, be ready to shoot on the outside and feed these two big men down low.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Luna, charged in hit-and-run that left 2 injured (Source: Potter County Detention...
Amarillo police: Suspect in hit-and-run on SW 10th identified and charged
School delays and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 13
Winter weather causing school closings and delays for Friday
(Source: KFDA)
Inmate dies after found unresponsive in Potter County Detention Center cell
FIRST ALERT SNOWFALL TOTALS 3/10
FIRST ALERT: Widespread snowfall this morning
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison

Latest News

FIRST ALERT SNOWFALL TOTALS 3/10
FIRST ALERT: Widespread snowfall this morning
It has been five years since the deadly 2017 wildfires raged across the Panhandle.
5 year anniversary: 2017 deadly wildfires across the Panhandle
KFDA News at Six
Cenikor requests more state funding for detox beds to curb opiod epidemic
The Eastridge Neighborhood Plan is looking for members to join the neighborhood association
The Eastridge Neighborhood Plan is looking for members to join the neighborhood association
School delays and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 13
Winter weather causing school closings and delays for Friday