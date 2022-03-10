‘Texas stands with Ukraine’: Russian liquor removed off of Amarillo shelves

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The invasion continues across Ukraine and Russian products are being pulled from shelves across the U.S. to show support.

Governor Greg Abbott recently asked several associations to voluntarily remove all Russian products in a tweet.

I’ve asked the members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association & all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.



Texas stands with Ukraine.#StandWithUkraine — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 26, 2022

M&R Liquor in Amarillo decided to remove its Russian product in an act of solidarity and the owner says Governor Abbott’s request played a part in his decision.

“The Texas Package Stores Association, which we’re a big member of made that clear that we support Ukraine,” said Charles Leard, owner of M&R Liquor.

Remaining product was set aside and 100 percent of profit went to a Ukrainian Relief Fund.

The store is also encouraging customers to try its Ukrainian Vodka, known as ‘Khor’.

Leard also addresses a misconception going around.

“A lot of the vodka names sound Russian and they’re not made in Russia, so be aware of that, so don’t jump on some band wagon if you don’t know for sure something is for example, Luksusowa it’s made in Poland, so let’s make sure we’re supporting or not supporting the right products because a lot of them sound Russian,” said Leard.

He says by removing Russian product the store could lose money, but he believes supporting the Ukrainians is more important.

“If you don’t have what you believe in as your core values then nothing else matters what money you make or don’t make doesn’t really matter,” said Leard.

Pinkie’s Liquor Store has also announced on social media it’s removal of Russian product.

Amarillo restaurant Macaroni Joe’s says its restaurant never carried Russian product, but is renaming its Moscow Mule to ‘Kyiv Mule’ to show its support.

The owner of M&R encourages others in the industry to consider supporting Ukraine by removing Russian product.

