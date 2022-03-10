Who's Hiring?
Southwest Airlines now offering direct flights to Austin from Amarillo

The new flight took off at 6:15 a.m. this morning with 92 passengers on board.
Southwest is offering another non-stop service to and from Denver starting this June.
By Taylor Mitchell
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest Airlines is now offering direct flights in Amarillo to and from Austin out of Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

The new flight took off at 6:15 a.m. this morning with 92 passengers on board.

Before this added flight, there was uncertainty of demand, but the airline learned direct flights to and from Austin are needed. Southwest decided to add this non-stop flight after learning many were hopping on connecting flights in Dallas to get to either Amarillo or Austin.

“We had seen enough returning business coming out of Amarillo, kind of connecting the dots between Amarillo and Austin, that it then made sense to drop in that non-stop route. So, a lot of it was just kind of the timing and making sure that we could in a healthy way, fill the planes,” said Dave Harvey, vice president of Southwest Business.

The pandemic has been the biggest wildcard for airlines around the world. Some challenges Southwest has faced include inflation, supply chain issues, staffing shortages and more.

The airline has even taken steps to increase the starting wage to $17 per hour and in some markets $20 per hour.

“Each time you see the COVID numbers go up, there’s the direct correlation to cancellations and just softening of demand,” said Harvey. “It makes it challenging to plan like all of us in our lives... and then you do have other management challenges.”

Southwest is offering another non-stop service to and from Denver starting this June.

