Snow Moves Begins Tonight

A strong cold front pushed through the area during the overnight hours bring much colder air and gusty winds. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 30s with cloudy skies and breezy northerly winds at 10-20mph. Late this evening, accumulating snow will start in the NW and spread south during the overnight hours into tomorrow morning. Widespread 1-3″ of snow will be likely with some seeing 3-4″. Slick and snow packed roads will be a concern during the morning commute Friday. By 11am-12pm, snow should be coming to an end across the region.

