Registration opens for kids scuba diving training through Amarillo Parks & Recreation
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks & Recreation and the Scuba Training Center are teaming up to teach children about the world of scuba diving.
Registration is open for scuba diving training sessions for those ages 8 to 16 on April 9 and April 10.
Cost per session is $35 and space is limited.
Sign up can be completed online here.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.