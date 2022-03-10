Who's Hiring?
Registration opens for kids scuba diving training through Amarillo Parks & Recreation

Amarillo Parks and Recreation (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Parks and Recreation (Source: KFDA)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks & Recreation and the Scuba Training Center are teaming up to teach children about the world of scuba diving.

Registration is open for scuba diving training sessions for those ages 8 to 16 on April 9 and April 10.

Cost per session is $35 and space is limited.

Sign up can be completed online here.

Amarillo Parks & Recreation has teamed up with the Scuba Training Center to introduce an exciting new opportunity called...

Posted by Amarillo Parks and Recreation on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

