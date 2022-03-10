Who's Hiring?
Moore County Hospital District creates program paying students to be certified nursing assistants

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - With the workforce shortage in nurses, Amarillo College and the Moore County Hospital District are partnering together to solve it.

Certified nursing assistants (CNA’s) are throughout the hospital and clinics taking care of patients basic daily needs, but the hospital says it’s CNA workforce size is becoming an emergency.

“We we’re noticing that we were getting fewer and fewer applications for CNA’s, so we decided to collaborate with Amarillo College to develop our own CNA’s,” said Kathie Fuston, director of human resources at Moore County Hospital District.

The program is eight weeks long where students will get paid to take classes to be a CNA.

Students will also get paid at the same time working in the hospital.

“Before they’re a CNA, they can do some duties in different departments up to 10 hours and so that’s 28 hours a week that we’ll be paying them,” said Fuston.

The program will accept 10 applicants from Moore County to receive financial support.

Amarillo College staff say others are still able to apply on their own.

“If they choose not to work through the hospital and have a scholarship with them, they can come to us and pay the tuition, books and fees on their own,” said Scott Palser, Amarillo College, assistant director for workforce development and continuing education. “Or they can seek other ways to find a way to pay for that.”

The deadline to apply is March 18.

Classes will begin March 22.

