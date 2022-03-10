Inmate dies after found unresponsive in Potter County Detention Center cell
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Potter County Detention Center yesterday.
Officers found the inmate alone, unresponsive in his single occupancy cell at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday.
Lifesaving efforts were performed until AMS pronounced him deceased at 10:46 p.m., according to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
PCSO said the inmate was 26-year-old Larry Darrell Douglas Jr.
The Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation into his death. Officials said an autopsy will be performed Friday.
