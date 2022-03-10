Who's Hiring?
DC officer’s suicide after Capitol attack ruled line-of-duty death

Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the...
Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the head while driving to work. It was supposed to be his first day back after defending the Capitol from attack on Jan. 6.(Source: John Harrington via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:32 AM CST
WASHINGTON (CNN) - The suicide of a Washington police officer days after the attack on the Capitol building has been ruled a line-of-duty death.

Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the head on his way to work. It was supposed to be his first day back after defending the Capitol from attack on Jan. 6, CNN reports.

For months after his death, his widow, Erin Smith, had been fighting the police retirement and relief board to have her husband’s death declared in the line of duty.

Forensic investigators were able to prove that Jeffrey Smith suffered a traumatic brain injury during the Capitol attack.

The board found that his death was caused by the injuries he sustained that day. The ruling means his family is eligible to receive full benefits.

Under the declaration, Jeffrey Smith is officially considered a fallen hero, meaning his family is entitled to all the ceremony and honor that entails.

He was one of four officers - three Metropolitan police officers and one Capitol Police officer – who died by suicide after responding Jan. 6, according to CNN.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

