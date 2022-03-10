Cold Then Snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cold air arrives on brisk northerly winds early Thursday. As the colder air settles in, wind chills near zero early Thursday morning, the next storm systems will move across the Panhandle early Friday morning. Snow will develop from north to south with 2-4″ possible north and northwest and 1-3″ south and southeast. Snow will taper off through the afternoon on Friday and temperatures bounce back quickly this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.