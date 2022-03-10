Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Cold Then Snow

By Kevin Selle
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cold air arrives on brisk northerly winds early Thursday. As the colder air settles in, wind chills near zero early Thursday morning, the next storm systems will move across the Panhandle early Friday morning. Snow will develop from north to south with 2-4″ possible north and northwest and 1-3″ south and southeast. Snow will taper off through the afternoon on Friday and temperatures bounce back quickly this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Luna, charged in hit-and-run that left 2 injured (Source: Potter County Detention...
Amarillo police: Suspect in hit-and-run on SW 10th identified and charged
School delays and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 13
Winter weather causing school closings and delays for Friday
(Source: KFDA)
Inmate dies after found unresponsive in Potter County Detention Center cell
FIRST ALERT SNOWFALL TOTALS 3/10
FIRST ALERT: Widespread snowfall this morning
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison

Latest News

FIRST ALERT SNOWFALL TOTALS 3/10
FIRST ALERT: Widespread snowfall this morning
Winter Weather Alerts
Friday’s Forecast: Snowy and Cold
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Snow Then Warmer
Snow Then Warmer
It has been five years since the deadly 2017 wildfires raged across the Panhandle.
5 year anniversary: 2017 deadly wildfires across the Panhandle