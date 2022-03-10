Who's Hiring?
3 Amarillo area teachers honored as Teachers on the Rise

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread honored three Amarillo area teachers as Teachers on the Rise.

The winner are Lorena Baca of Humphrey’s Highland Elementary, Brittany Monds of Clarendon Junior High and Bruce Bryant of Canadian High School.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, $100 American Express gift card and a gift basket full of Mrs. Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

“This has been a temendous year for the Teachers on the Rise program so far,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be as detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

To nominate a teacher from you school, click here.

