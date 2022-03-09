Who's Hiring?
Workforce Solutions Panhandle and Amarillo College offering courses for Mental Health Technician program

Workforce Solutions Panhandle is partnering with Amarillo College and the Panhandle Behavioral...
Workforce Solutions Panhandle is partnering with Amarillo College and the Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance to offer courses for a Mental Health Technician program.(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle is partnering with Amarillo College and the Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance to offer courses for a Mental Health Technician program.

The course is designed to prepare students to enter the field of mental health services as a Mental Health Technician.

The six-week certification will consist of 48 clock hours of in-person classroom instruction and 72 clock hours of clinical hands-on experience at a healthcare facility.

Graduates from the training will work with patients who are facing disabilities, illnesses or addiction.

For more information about the program, contact the Student Development Coordinator Robyn Combs at (806) 354-6088 or email racombs@actx.edu.

