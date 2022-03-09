WNBA Star Walker-Macklin to speak at WT Women in Pearls Empowerment Dinner

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Former WNBA star Genai Walker-Macklin will share her journey from the basketball court to becoming a leader at one of the country’s most prestigious financial planning companies at the upcoming Women in Pearls Empowerment Dinner.

The dinner is set for 6:00 p.m. on March 28 at HODGETOWN. Tickets are $50 each and $325 for a table of seven. Reservations are due March 24.

The Women in Pearls dinner is a fundraiser for women’s scholarships and diversity initiatives through WT’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion and is sponsored by Dinga/Hollingsworth Group at Morgan Stanley.

“Our goal is to empower women, to provide an opportunity for women to come together to celebrate each other, to network and to give support. It’s important to recognize and appreciate the work we do,” said Angela Allen, WT’s chief officer for diversity and inclusion. “It’s also a time for us to raise money to benefit women’s scholarship and provide diversity initiatives.”

Each dinner ticket also includes an entry into a drawing for a stand of genuine pearls.

For tickets, click here.

