‘Renew Life’ when donating blood with Coffee Memorial Blood Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can help save lives and “renew life” when donating blood with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

On Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11, donors will receive a free camp chair or a redbud tree seedling to plant this seed.

Donors will also receive a free t-shirt and guest pass from Western Bowl, as well as one free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Seedlings can be planted as a symbol of new life, to honor or remember someone who has received blood, or as a reminder that the act of donating blood can save up to three lives.

To make an appointment to donate blood, click here.

