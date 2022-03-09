Potter County jury convicts man of indecency with a child

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury convicted a man Tuesday of two counts of indecency with a child by exposure.

The jury recommended that Brian Eduardo Valerio Gallegos be sentenced to five years in prison for count one and three years for the other count.

According to the 4th District Attorney’s Office, the charges stem from January of 2021, when the mother of the victim contacted the school counselor at Emmerson Elementary.

The mom told school officials that Gallegos had been in a relationship with her older daughter and had lived at home with her children. The mother says her other daughters had received pornographic messages from him.

The victim told her mother he had exposed himself while she and him were home alone.

On March 8, 2022 after a 2-day trial, a Potter County jury convicted Brian Eduardo Valerio Gallegos for two counts of... Posted by 47th District Attorney's Office on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.