Palo Duro alum, Tyrin Lewis, preps for last NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M Track and Field qualifies 18 athletes, including two from Amarillo ISD for the NCAA DII Indoor Championships. The two natives are junior Butare Rugenerwa (Amarillo High) and senior Tyrin Lewis (Palo Duro). The senior is facing his favorite obstacle for the last time, preparing for the 60 meter hurdles.

“I came in with big goals. I worked really hard over the summer,” said Lewis. “My goal would be I really want to win, have fun, run my hardest and then I feel like the results will show from there.”

Lewis has come a long way. He started his career at Dodge City Community College and then qualified for indoor Nationals three years in-a-row at WT, finishing 12th and fifth the past two seasons.

“Well I like how I’ve progressed,” said Lewis. “Coming in here I was running 8.2′s and I’ve been able to get all the way down to 7.7.”

“Tyrin is a competitor and he’ll get in there and mix it up with anybody, so I’m just going to enjoy being around him for the last time,” said Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M Track and Field head coach. “He’s graduated. He’s gone through some tough times here and he’s turned it around.”

The Palo Duro alum enters this year’s championships with the second fastest 60 meter hurdles time. Just .04 seconds behind the leader and defending champion.

“Being from the Northside a lot of us don’t have too much to look forward to, but for me just to be able to do what I’ve done in my time I just feel like I can maybe set a path for a lot of the younger kids who maybe came from nothing,” said Lewis.

Lewis’ support system strengthens his perseverance.

“All my family just loves it. They were able to watch me run,” said Lewis. “They drove out to Tech and were able to watch me run. The first time my mom got to see me run, so that was exciting. Love you mom. Love you grandma.”

