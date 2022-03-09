One last warm up, then cool down

Temperatures are looking to warm up for your Wednesday, however warmer temperatures will bring higher winds as well. For the day, expect daytime highs in the low 60s for most of the region with some passing clouds. Winds will be picking up out of the southwest at 20-25 sustained for most of the day, with gusts over 30 possible at times. Fire danger will be elevated, with critical concerns in the northwestern corner of the area. After today a cold front pushes through, dropping our highs down into the 30s before snow chances work their way in late Thursday into early Friday.

