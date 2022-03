AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school soccer’s regular season ends this week and Amarillo High started the week with a shut out sweep. The Lady Sandies shutout the Lady Raiders 2-0, securing the District 3-5A title. The Sandies also defeated Randall 3-0.

Senior night win for the Sandies, 3-0 over Randall!



🥅 @BradenW1013

🥅 Brayden Gonzales

🥅 Cason Carlton



✅ @Sam_Newman_7

✅✅ Gibson Egan



Shutout by @JackWetzel_ @perezajacob @hudson_leasure Korbin Raef & Micah Conger pic.twitter.com/WPP14ext8M — Sandstorm Soccer (@SandstormSoccer) March 9, 2022

Your Lady Sandies become District Champs tonight after a win over a tough Randall, 2-0! pic.twitter.com/AZpdc5A0GP — AHS Lady Sandies Soccer (@ladysandiessocc) March 9, 2022

