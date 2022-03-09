‘It’s a little frustrating’: Panhandle school districts are impacted by high gas prices

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The price of gas is going up daily across the Panhandle and across the nation.

In Amarillo last week gas was at $3.28, right now it is around $3.86, a year ago at this time of year gas was $2.50.

Diesel prices are climbing toward $5.00 a gallon and with the increase in prices area school district are having to budget the added expense.

“Typically, in our budgeting process every year we anticipate volatility, and we do a lot of research,” said Caleb Hidalgo, Canyon ISD Director of Transportation.

Canyon resident, Chealsea Gallagher, is a busy mom and makes the commute from Canyon to Amarillo daily, she said the cost of gas is outside her price range.

“It’s a little frustrating because it is more than my normal budget allows, it was actually 76 dollars which is a lot,” said Gallagher.

Gallagher said that she does not want gas prices to affect her kid’s ability to travel outside the classroom.

“I don’t want stuff like that to affect my kid’s ability to do activities to go on field trips to get out of the classroom and go engage in other areas of life,” said Gallagher.

Hidalgo wants to let families know that Canyon ISD will not let fuel prices determine their ability to travel with students.

“Running out of money for fuel is never something that you want to happen, we do make sure that there is a sizable cushion,” said Hidalgo.

Andy Nies, River Road ISD Assistant Superintendent, said they are in the process of topping off vehicles with gas to ensure regular travel plans.

“We’re doing everything in our power to keep on top of it, we’re going to take care of their kids and make sure that we have enough fuel to get them everywhere we need to go,” said Nies. “We try to anticipate that knowing that there’s a possibility that gas could go up so budgeting for that is already taken care of and making sure we have enough funds.”

Hidalgo says that Canyon ISD is preparing for future gas price increases.

“We’re still doing our best to make whatever adjustments we need, re-prioritizing things a little different than we have in the past to be prepared for some of these fluctuations,” said Hidalgo.

