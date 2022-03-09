Helium Road to be closed under I-40 for several days

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Helium Road will be closed under I-40 for several days.

Starting today, Helium Road will be closed under I-40 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. for permanent metal decking placement for the eastbound I-40 bridge.

This section will also be closed on Thursday and Friday, as well as Monday and Tuesday, from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. to complete the first bridge span.

