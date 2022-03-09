Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Helium Road to be closed under I-40 for several days

Helium Road will be closed under I-40 for several days.
Helium Road will be closed under I-40 for several days.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Helium Road will be closed under I-40 for several days.

Starting today, Helium Road will be closed under I-40 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. for permanent metal decking placement for the eastbound I-40 bridge.

This section will also be closed on Thursday and Friday, as well as Monday and Tuesday, from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. to complete the first bridge span.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Luna, charged in hit-and-run that left 2 injured (Source: Potter County Detention...
Amarillo police: Suspect in hit-and-run on SW 10th identified and charged
FIRST ALERT SNOWFALL TOTALS 3/10
FIRST ALERT: Accumulating snowfall late Thursday into Friday
(Source: KFDA)
Inmate dies after found unresponsive in Potter County Detention Center cell
School delays and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 13
Winter weather causing school closings and delays for Friday
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Cenikor requests more state funding for detox beds to curb opiod epidemic
The Eastridge Neighborhood Plan is looking for members to join the neighborhood association
The Eastridge Neighborhood Plan is looking for members to join the neighborhood association
School delays and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 13
Winter weather causing school closings and delays for Friday
Teachers on the Rise official logo
3 Amarillo area teachers honored as Teachers on the Rise
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor sentenced to 14 years in prison