FIRST ALERT: Widespread snowfall this morning

By Dave Oliver and Kevin Selle
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Widespread snowfall is falling this morning from the SW through the NE panhandles. Visibility is down due to blowing snow since winds are gusting over 20mph. Roads are also quickly becoming slick and snow packed. Use extreme caution when commuting this morning!

Winter Weather Advisory’s are in effect until 12:00 p.m. today due to the widespread snowfall.

Winter Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Alerts(KFDA, NWS)

Between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. moderate to heavy snowfall will be falling during the I-40 corridor. This will make for a tricky morning commute due to slick spots, snow-packed roadways, and blowing snow leading to reduced visibility.

You’ll want to leave the house early, give yourself plenty of time while driving and take it slow!

Widespread snow accumulations of 1-3″ of snow is likely all across the region with slightly higher amounts of 2-4″ possible along and north/northwest of I-40. Here is a look at forecast snowfall totals.

Forecast Snowfall Totals
Forecast Snowfall Totals(KFDA)

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

