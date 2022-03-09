DPS arrests 2 people after finding $250,000 of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested two people after finding drugs and cash during a traffic stop in Carson County.

According to the release, on March 3, at around 1:30 a.m. a DPS trooper stopped a 2019 Dodge Charger traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

The trooper then discovered two plastic-wrapped bundles of suspected cocaine and one vacuum-sealed bag containing $22,600 cash underneath the front passenger seat.

The driver, 51-year-old Luis Garcia, and passenger, 30-year-old Paola Ruiz, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and money laundering.

Both were transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from El Paso to Oklahoma City.

According to street estimates, the drugs are valued at $250,000.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.