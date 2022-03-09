Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks The Cold Blast Tomorrow

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST
Another surge of cold air is bearing down on us and will drop temps from near 60 today to near 20 tomorrow morning. Northerly winds as we start the day tomorrow will generate wind chills near zero. Highs tomorrow will barely get to the freezing mark before plunging into the teens Friday morning. Snow is likely Friday morning with 1″ to 3″ possible before ending Friday afternoon and clearing for the weekend.

