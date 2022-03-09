Who's Hiring?
Christian Relief Fund in Amarillo helping hundreds in Ukraine

How you can make a direct impact to people in need. 
Christian Relief Fund is focused on bringing relief to orphans and children in poverty all over the world.
By Taylor Mitchell
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo organization is helping hundreds of children and families in Ukraine right now.

Christian Relief Fund (CRF) is focused on bringing relief to orphans and children in poverty all over the world.

The organization sponsors children in Ukraine, but the CRF is focusing on helping more than children. The organization is also helping families in need in Ukraine.

Through child sponsorship and relief programs, the CRF provides food, clothing, housing, clean water, education, spiritual training, healthcare, counseling, and disaster relief worldwide.

The organization is also helping Ukrainian refugees in Romania.

“We were already in Ukraine, so it wasn’t like we had to go there, we were already there,” said Milton Jones, president of Christian Relief Fund. “.One thing that we do is we have really trained our directors and they really understand how to help children.”

Jones says the number of Ukrainians needing help keeps growing, so they expect to be supporting even more as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues.

A problem the organization has been having is communication with their Ukraine headquarters.

“Our headquarters was there on that street that you’ve seen all the fighting in Kiev and so, at times we have had to have those kids move around and they’re just trying to get safe and because the communication is so terrible, it’s hard to call somebody (and) it’s hard to email somebody and find out what’s going on,” said Milton. “It’s a lot of scrambling going on among our leadership there and a lot of poor communication. We’re doing everything we can to help in a really tough situation.”

If you’d like to help make a direct impact in Ukraine, they are most in need of monetary donations.

You can visit crf.com and donate to the Ukraine relief fund. That money is used to help those in Ukraine and the refugees in Romania.

