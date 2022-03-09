Borger police: Suspect in custody after assault at Heritage Inn

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - One person is in police custody after an assault at the Heritage Inn on Bulldog Boulevard.

Around 12:00 p.m., the Borger Police Department alerted the public to an active investigation at the Heritage Inn.

According to the Chief of Police, an active investigation is ongoing after an assault.

A suspect is in police custody.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Update: Suspect in custody, police remain on scene. Original Post: Heavy Police Presence at the Heritage Inn on... Posted by Borger Police Department on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

