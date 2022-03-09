Borger police: Suspect in custody after assault at Heritage Inn
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - One person is in police custody after an assault at the Heritage Inn on Bulldog Boulevard.
Around 12:00 p.m., the Borger Police Department alerted the public to an active investigation at the Heritage Inn.
According to the Chief of Police, an active investigation is ongoing after an assault.
A suspect is in police custody.
The victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.
