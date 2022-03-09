Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police arrested 2 suspects for car-jacking near southwest 45th Avenue

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have been arrested after stealing a vehicle at a stop light near southwest 45th Avenue yesterday afternoon.

According to the release, on March 8 at around 3:43 p.m., Amarillo officials were called near southwest 45th Avenue on a car-jacking robbery.

The victim told officers that a man and woman assaulted her while she was stopped at a red light and stole her vehicle.

Officers were able to track the vehicle to an address near south Parker Street.

The suspects were identified as 33-year-old Mandy Rae Kimball, and 39-year-old BC Louis Maxey.

APD Violent Crimes Detectives received warrants for the two suspects and a search warrant for the property.

The Amarillo Police Department SWAT Team assisted in serving the warrants.

Mandy Kimball and BC Maxey were taken into custody and booked into the Randall County Jail.

The victim’s vehicle was recovered.

On March 8th at 3:43 PM, APD officers were called to the 5700 block of southwest 45th Avenue on a car-jacking robbery....

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

