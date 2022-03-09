Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying two robbery suspects, reward available

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying two suspects who robbed a restaurant yesterday afternoon.

According to the release, on Tuesday, February 22, at around 3:41 p.m., Amarillo officials were called to a robbery at a restaurant near Gem Lake Rd.

Witnesses stated that two men entered the restaurant and began demanding money from the register.

Both suspects were wearing all black with their hoods up and faces covered.

Later both men exited the store and left the scene on foot.

There were no reported injuries during this incident.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

