Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call

White House officials roll out new plan to manage COVID. (CNN/MERCK/WRAL/WALGREENS/UNITED AIRLINES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — An expert group convened by the World Health Organization said Tuesday it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine amid the global spread of omicron, capping a reversal of the U.N. agency’s repeated insistence last year that boosters weren’t necessary for healthy people and contributed to vaccine inequity.

In a statement, WHO said its expert group concluded that immunization with authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death amid the continuing spread of the hugely contagious omicron variant. WHO eased back on its earlier position in January by saying boosters were recommended once countries had adequate supplies and after protecting their most vulnerable.

It said vaccination, including the use of boosters, was especially important for people at risk of severe disease.

Last year, WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a moratorium on booster doses while dozens of countries embarked on administering the doses, saying rich countries should immediately donate those vaccines to poor countries instead. WHO scientists said at the time they would continue to evaluate incoming data.

The updated recommendations came from an 18-member advisory group that focuses on the impact of “variants of concern” — the most worrying variants, like omicron — and assesses the vaccines’ effectiveness against them.

Numerous scientific studies have proven that booster doses of authorized vaccines help restore waning immunity and protect against serious COVID-19. Booster programs in rich countries including Britain, Canada and the U.S. have been credited with preventing the surge in omicron infections from spilling over into hospitals and cemeteries.

WHO said it is continuing to monitor the global spread of omicron, including a “stealth” version known as BA.2, which has been documented to have re-infected some people after an initial case of omicron. There’s mixed research on whether it causes more severe disease, but vaccines appear just as effective against it.

WHO noted that the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are all based on the strain that was first detected in Wuhan, China more than three years ago.

“Since then, there has been continuous and substantial virus evolution and it is likely that this evolution will continue, resulting in the emergence of new variants,” the agency said. It added that coronavirus vaccines would likely need to be updated.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people in Amarillo are now facing federal charges after police say they tried to sell...
3 Amarillo people facing federal charges for drug deal set up in Dumas
Avery Foster, missing since 7:30 a.m. in Amarillo (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police looking for missing 11-year-old boy
First Alert 3/9
FIRST ALERT: Sharp drop in temperatures, possible snow Friday
The suspect was caught on security footage.
Amarillo police search for armed robbery suspect
One person is in police custody after an assault at the Heritage Inn on Bulldog Boulevard.
Borger police: Suspect in custody after assault at Heritage Inn

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
House approves ban on Russian oil to US, bolstering Biden
That's a Good Question, babies eye exam age
That’s a Good Question: Experts share what age babies should receive their first eye exam
First Alert 3/9
FIRST ALERT: Sharp drop in temperatures, possible snow Friday