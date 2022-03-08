West Texas A&M basketball earns top seeds in NCAA DII South Central Regional Championship

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men and women’s basketball teams won the Lone Star Conference Tournament over the weekend. It marks the men’s fifth consecutive conference tournament title.

The Buffs earned the number 2-seed in the South Central Regional Championships. The No. 18 West Texas A&M is back in the NCAA DII Tournament for the 20th time in program history and they are facing a familiar foe, the Angelo State Rams. WT and Angelo State split the series earlier this season.

”That’s a really tough draw for us. We just played them in the conference tournament and that was a back and forth game. They beat us at our place already, so if we don’t play well we could easily get beat,” said Tom Brown, WT men’s basketball head coach. “They could come out of this Regional. There are some really strong favorites and it’s going to be a battle.”

WT and Angelo State face off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University. The Buffs defeated the Rams last week by 10 points.

The Lady Buffs are making their 27th NCAA DII appearance, holding the top seed in the South Central Regional Championships. WT will host after defeating two top 15 ranked opponents in the LSC Tournament.

The Lady Buffs are (23-10) under head coach Josh Prock. One of those losses was to their next opponent, Colorado Mesa, in a game where WT played without point guard Zamorye ‘Zam’ Roberts.

”That was probably one our tougher opponents all year. Their record stands for itself. I mean you know Coach Wagner is one of the best coaches we’ve coached again all year. They do a tremendous job on the defensive end. They’re going to take away your strengths,” said Josh Prock, WT women’s basketball head coach. “In a lot of ways they’re like Lubbock Christian. You’ve got to go beat them.”

The Lady Buffs battle the Mavericks on Friday at 5 p.m. in the First United Bank Center in Canyon.

