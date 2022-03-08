Texline’s William Luther named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

TEXLINE, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a senior that is going back to the UIL 1A State Tournament for the second year in-a-row. Texline senior Will Luther represents the ideal team player.

“All the dirty work. If they need me to rebound I’ll rebound,” said Luther. “If they want me to go out and play defense and give the ball to someone that can score I’ll do that. I’m there to help the team win. I care more about winning than personal stats.”

Last season the small forward led the Tornadoes to the program’s second ever UIL 1A State Championship and he was named MVP.

“He brings a lot of energy to the team in way he plays,” said Coby Beckner, Texline boys basketball head coach. “His athleticism, he’s 6′4″, he’s versatile, he can go outside or inside and he can handle the ball.”

Luther’s dominance on the court earned him top-ten finalist honors for Mr. Texas Basketball.

“I have a bunch of people that look up to me, so I just want to be there for them,” said Luther. “Not to be the guy that just goes to school and plays basketball.”

The senior stays busy taking Dual Credit classes and participating in Student Council and FFA. Luther holds a 3.52 GPA.

“Just an all around good kid that’s very well-balance,” said Coby Beckner, Texline boys basketball head coach. “If you really get to know Will you find out he’s actually a really humble kid with a huge heart.”

Luther’s dedication to the court and classroom stands out in the community.

“I’ve had chances to go to bigger schools go anywhere else, but Texline has just been my home and I’ve wanted to stay there because just to make an impact with them and make a dynasty with them would be great,” said Luther.

Congratulations to Camryn Armes on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

The Tornadoes advanced to the 2022 UIL 1A State Semifinals. Texline (33-3) will play Irion County (33-3) on Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

