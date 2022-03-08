Stoney LaRue concert to benefit 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available to see Stoney LaRue in a concert that benefits the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.
The concert, hosted by Tri-State Ford and KGNC, will be on Sunday, March 27 at 8:00 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.
You can enjoy a night of fun and country music while supporting area firefighters and law enforcement.
