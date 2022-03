BOOKER, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are on scene for a semi rollover that was carrying a load of boxed beef on Highway 23 near Booker.

According to the release, Booker Fire Department crews are working on a semi rollover that was carrying a load of boxed beef when it rolled near north of Booker.

No injuries were reported.

