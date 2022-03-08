Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Newborn found dead on side of road in Memphis

Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They...
Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They say it was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.(Gray News)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating the death of a newborn that was found on the side of the road in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officers found the deceased baby Sunday in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, WMC reports.

Police say the baby, who appeared to be full term, was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Huerta, convicted of 2018 murder of Amarillo woman (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2018 murder of Amarillo woman
DPS is investigating a fatal crash on I-40 near FM 2880 in Carson County.
3 dead, including 2 children after crash on I-40 in Carson County
James Mark Bishop
Texas officials increase reward for tips on Tulia fugitive
Mexican mobile consulate to be in Amarillo this week
Apartments in Amarillo are reaching full capacity
Amarillo members comment about ‘population increase’ as apartments reach full capacity

Latest News

A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors
At a surprise party, Christine Gilbert tried on wedding dresses and laughed and cried with her...
Single woman picks out wedding dress with mom dying of cancer
A single woman planned a wedding dress party, so her mom with cancer could help her pick a...
Daughter has wedding dress party for mom with cancer
Police say a 37-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times throughout her body and placed in...
Mom stabbed multiple times, sons hurt trying to help her