Moore County deputies arrest man accused of smuggling illegal immigrants

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - After a brief police chase, law enforcement in Moore County arrested a man accused of smuggling illegal immigrants.

A Moore County deputy tried to stop a car on U.S. Highway 287 near Cactus for a traffic violation on Saturday, March 5.

The car stopped in Cactus near Ashton Avenue. As the deputy approached the car, officials say the car drove off.

The Cactus Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety joined in the chase until it came to a stop on U.S. Highway 287 near Farm-to-Market 119.

Law enforcement found six people inside the car, including the driver who was identified as Alejandro D Godinez Arevalo.

Officials say they learned the other people in the car were illegal immigrants being smuggled by Arevalo.

The immigrants were picked up at a safe house in El Paso and were being taken to Kansas City, Kansas.

Deputies say the immigrants paid money in exchange for being transported.

Law enforcement arrested Arevalo and placed him in the Moore County Jail for charges of smuggling of a person and evading arrest.

Since deputies did not have federal jurisdiction, the immigrants were released from the scene. However, deputies say they learned the immigrants had not eaten in several days, so they purchased food and water for them at no cost to the Moore County taxpayers.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

