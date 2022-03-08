Little Bit of Everything

After cool temperatures Monday, not much is expected to change for Tuesday. For the day, expect some passing clouds but thankfully calmer winds, meaning wind chill won’t be as much of a concern considering the fact daytime highs might only be climbing into the mid-40s for much of the area. Temperatures could return to normal by Wednesday, with highs in the 60s, but it’ll be a short-lived warm up as another cold front looks to drop us back into the 40s and maybe even 30s through Friday. Also, late Thursday into Friday, we’re tracking the potential for several inches of snow that could last until midday Friday.

