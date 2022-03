AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heal the City Free Clinic will hold an open house on Thursday.

The open house takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the clinic at 609 S. Carolina Street.

Heal the City will share details about their free services and also share about volunteer opportunities with interested attendees.

