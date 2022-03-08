Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Family Support Services works with WT students to spread awareness on sexual assault cases

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M students of Omega Delta Phi dropped their tennis shoes for a pair of heels to spread awareness on sexual assault.

“It happens to people that’s someone close to us, someone we may not know, but just to read the signs and know someone is out for them,” said Hector Rivero-Figueroa, service chairman for Omega Delta Phi.

Family Support Services experienced a spike in sexual assault cases in February.

Normally having 25, there were 50.

“It is a little different to see such a high number of responses during this month, and my concern or question would be if this is the beginning of having more sexual assaults in Amarillo in general,” said Michelle Shields, advocacy director at Family Support Services.

The men walked a mile in women’s shoes on campus to stand in support for victims.

“Let students and faculty and the community know all together that there’s people here for them,” said Rivero-Figueroa. “There’s resources available that they can use. God forbid anything happen, but if something does happen, there’s people out here.”

The fraternity will donate funds to Family Support Services to assist in its operations helping others.

Shields hopes the event encourages silent victims to speak out.

“Those numbers just are kind of saddening because that just means that’s the tip of the iceberg because there’s so many that people who don’t come forward,” said Shields.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS is investigating a fatal crash on I-40 near FM 2880 in Carson County.
3 dead, including 2 children after crash on I-40 in Carson County
Ricardo Huerta, convicted of 2018 murder of Amarillo woman (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2018 murder of Amarillo woman
James Mark Bishop
Texas officials increase reward for tips on Tulia fugitive
Mexican mobile consulate to be in Amarillo this week
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa

Latest News

Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
Apartments in Amarillo are reaching full capacity
Amarillo members comment about ‘population increase’ as apartments reach full capacity
A federal judge delayed this week’s hearing for a Borger family accused of taking part in the...
Judge in D.C. trial for Borger family taking part in Capitol riot extends time due to plea negotiations
Portales police has arrested a woman who was involved in a hit-and-run of a juvenile on West...
Portales police arrest woman for hit-and-run of a juvenile