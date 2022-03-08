Family Support Services works with WT students to spread awareness on sexual assault cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M students of Omega Delta Phi dropped their tennis shoes for a pair of heels to spread awareness on sexual assault.

“It happens to people that’s someone close to us, someone we may not know, but just to read the signs and know someone is out for them,” said Hector Rivero-Figueroa, service chairman for Omega Delta Phi.

Family Support Services experienced a spike in sexual assault cases in February.

Normally having 25, there were 50.

“It is a little different to see such a high number of responses during this month, and my concern or question would be if this is the beginning of having more sexual assaults in Amarillo in general,” said Michelle Shields, advocacy director at Family Support Services.

The men walked a mile in women’s shoes on campus to stand in support for victims.

“Let students and faculty and the community know all together that there’s people here for them,” said Rivero-Figueroa. “There’s resources available that they can use. God forbid anything happen, but if something does happen, there’s people out here.”

The fraternity will donate funds to Family Support Services to assist in its operations helping others.

Shields hopes the event encourages silent victims to speak out.

“Those numbers just are kind of saddening because that just means that’s the tip of the iceberg because there’s so many that people who don’t come forward,” said Shields.

