Doppler Dave Looks Ahead To Our Next Winter Blast

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST
A brief attempt at warmer weather will occur tomorrow as we warm to 60 degrees. Winds will be quite brisk, however, so much of tomorrow will still feel cool. A major cold front will then blast in on Thursday with temps falling through the 30s during the day and then teens by Friday morning. Wind chills will likely dip below zero. Snow is also expected early Friday with the potential for some areas to receive a couple of inches.

