Curry County hosting ‘I Love My County Because” Art Contest

I Love My County Art Contest (Source: NACo)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - During the month of April, Curry County will celebrate National County Government Month by hosting the “I Love My County Because” Art Contest for students.

The art contest gives students an opportunity to show their love for local government and be recognized at the national level.

Students 18 years and younger can submit original artwork created in the current school year that explains how “Counties Matter.” The artwork must complete the sentence “I love my County because.”

Artwork must be horizontal 11″x8.5″, and digital graphic design submissions should be 300 dpi and RGB color.

Winning artwork will be featured in a NACo calendar and announced in NACo’s flagship publication, County News. The artwork will also be displayed at NACo’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The theme for this year’s contest is “Counties Thrive,” demonstrating how counties help improve people’s lives and create healthy, safe an vibrant communities.

Artwork can be dropped off at the Curry County Administration Complex from now until April 25.

For more information, call the Curry County Administration at (575) 763-6016.

