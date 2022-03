DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Dalhart will host a job fair on Thursday, March 10.

The job fair will be held at Dalhart city Hall located at 205 Rock Island.

From 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., you can explore job openings in different departments of the City of Dalhart.

To learn more about the current openings ahead of the job fair, call (806) 333-2023.

