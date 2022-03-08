Amarillo police search for armed robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for the suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store.

The robbery took place at a store near Paramount Boulevard and 26th Avenue on Monday, February 28.

APD said the employees reported a black male entered the store armed with a pistol.

The suspect demanded money from the register and left on foot with an undisclosed amount.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

Those with information on the crime are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

