Amarillo police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Update: Avery Foster has been located and is safe.

The Amarillo Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police say Avery Foster was last seen this morning around 7:30 a.m. leaving his house in the San Jacinto neighborhood.

He was riding a blue bicycle and never made it to school.

He is described as 4-foot-10 and 50 to 60 pounds. He has long, blonde hair.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo police at (806) 378-3038.

