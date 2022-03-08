Who's Hiring?
Amarillo members comment about ‘population increase’ as apartments reach full capacity

By Hannah Franklin
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you have been apartment hunting in Amarillo lately, you may have noticed how difficult it has become to find one.

Paul French, Apartment Association of the Panhandle board member, and Owner/Broker at French and Company, says that most apartments are at full capacity.

“The current market right now in Amarillo, if somebody wants to rent it’s about 94 percent to 95 percent occupied,” said French.

Taylor Bonifield-Faught, Amarillo Association of Realtors Chairman, and Coldwell Banker First Equity Realtor, believes that the market to rent has become difficult because of the various job opportunities in Amarillo.

“We are having lots of new job opportunities in Amarillo, and we have aging surrounding communities, I think we’re seeing some of them move in as well,” said Bonifield-Faught.

French said that the supply and demand for apartments is a result of the population increase.

“As we’ve built more apartments, we’re having a more of an influx of people, we have almost 200,000 people in this city now versus 10 years ago we had a 191,000 people,” said French. “As apartments and rental homes get less, the price goes up, most of the apartment complexes are fairly full.”

Realtors want to encourage those who are searching for an apartment to be prepared and become familiar with the area.

“We tell people to go online, look at it, drive by it and look at the neighborhood, make sure that it’s an area that you want and then call and book an appointment,” said French.

“I would encourage them to get partnered up with a real estate professional and get in contact with an agent,” said Bonifield-Faught.

