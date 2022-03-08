Who's Hiring?
3 Amarillo people facing federal charges for drug deal set up in Dumas

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three people in Amarillo are now facing federal charges after police say they tried to sell undercover agents fentanyl on March 3.

According to criminal complaint, Luis Jaramillo, Myka Martinez and Ricardo Sanchez arranged to sell an officer one thousand pills of fentanyl, 100 times more potent than morphine.

A call was made in Amarillo identified as a source supply for “blues”. During the calls a price for 1000 pills of fentanyl was discussed.

Agents traveled to Dumas for the potential narcotics transaction location.

The surveillance was canceled by the source supplier. As agents traveled back to Amarillo they witnessed a Cadillac Escalade matching the description of the vehicle.

During a traffic stop, the three occupants were checked by officers and found a pistol within Sanchez waistband, who was identified as a convicted felon with current parole violation.

Officials searched the vehicle and found two bundles of pills within a purse and in the backseat of the vehicle.

Another handgun was found in the backseat as well.

Jaramillo, Sanchez and Martinez were arrested and taken to the Moore County Jail.

The release says all three refused to cooperate with Law enforcement during interviews.

According to street estimates, the drugs are valued at $30,000.

